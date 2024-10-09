Discord Blocked in Russia and Turkey Amid Government Crackdowns

Discord, a popular communication platform, has been blocked in both Russia and Turkey, sparking widespread backlash from users in both countries. In Russia, the block took place yesterday, with the government citing concerns over illegal content, while Turkey implemented blocks a day prior, on October 7, 2024, claiming the platform was being used for criminal activities and misinformation.

In Russia, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) officially confirmed the block. The agency stated that the decision was made due to Discord’s failure to comply with Russian laws, particularly regarding the distribution of illegal information, including extremist content, drug trafficking, and child exploitation. Russian Deputy Anton Gorelkin remarked that the platform had consistently ignored demands to remove such content, leading to this “extreme measure.” Discord’s refusal to engage with Russian authorities compounded the issue, prompting the government to take this drastic step.

In Turkey, the government cited similar reasons for the block, but the focus was primarily on child exploitation and obscenity violations. The Turkish Minister of Justice, Yılmaz Tunç, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the block was ordered by an Ankara court after allegations that Discord was hosting content related to child abuse. Tunç emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting young people from harmful online content, invoking national security and public safety concerns. Turkey’s broader concerns also included the use of Discord to organize protests and disseminate information that challenged state authority.

Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığının talebi üzerine Ankara 1. Sulh Ceza Hakimliği’nce Discord isimli sosyal medya platformuna 5651 Sayılı ‘İnternet Ortamında Yapılan Yayınların Düzenlenmesi ve Bu Yayınlar Yoluyla İşlenen Suçlarla Mücadele Edilmesi Hakkında Kanun’un 8/1 maddesinde… — Yılmaz TUNÇ (@yilmaztunc) October 8, 2024

Discord, launched in 2015, originally targeted the gaming market but has since become a platform for various communities, including educators, businesses, and hobbyists. Its features include voice and video chat, text channels, and the ability to create specialized servers, making it a popular choice for communication and collaboration. In both Russia and Turkey, Discord’s user base spans millions, with the platform playing a significant role in online education, gaming, and freelance work.

It’s worth mentioning that Discord recently introduced its own end-to-end protocol called “DAVE,” to protect video and voice calls from man-in-the-middle interceptions that can be performed on the ISP/internet infrastructure level controlled by governments.

Reactions to Discord’s blocking

The bans have triggered outrage across both countries, with Russian and Turkish users expressing frustration over losing a vital communication tool. In Russia, many users took to Reddit to voice their anger, with one user lamenting the loss of access to a platform central to the gaming community. Modders and gamers who rely on Discord for coordinating projects were hit particularly hard, with some stating they can only access the platform via VPN.

Turkish users reported similar struggles, with many noting that Discord was critical to their businesses and freelance work. Some voiced concerns that the ban was another step toward government overreach, likening Turkey’s digital restrictions to China’s. VPNs have become a lifeline for both Russian and Turkish users, although governments in both countries are actively seeking ways to block these as well.

Roskomnadzor justified its decision by pointing to the platform’s failure to remove nearly 1,000 illegal materials, which allegedly included extremist propaganda and child pornography. Russian authorities argued that the block was necessary to protect citizens, particularly minors, from harmful content. This rationale was echoed by Turkish officials, who also highlighted the platform’s role in spreading harmful information that undermines social stability.

Despite these government statements, critics argue that the blocks are part of a broader trend toward internet censorship. In Russia, government officials have ramped up efforts to control digital platforms, with Discord being one of the latest in a long line of services to face restrictions. Turkish authorities, meanwhile, have increased scrutiny of social media platforms in the wake of political unrest, positioning the Discord block as part of their fight against misinformation.

VPNs to the rescue

For now, many Russian and Turkish users are circumventing the blocks using VPNs, though the services of this type that remain legal are continually under threat of being banned. Some have turned to alternative platforms like Guilded and TeamSpeak, though these services do not fully replicate Discord’s robust feature set. Russian authorities have hinted at targeting other foreign platforms, leading to concerns that YouTube or Telegram could be next.

If you reside in Russia and want to access Discord, one of these VPN products would be your best bet.