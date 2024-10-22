Encrypted Messenger Session Moves to Switzerland Amid Privacy Concerns

Session, the encrypted messaging app known for its commitment to privacy and decentralization, announced a change of base from Australia to Switzerland.

The app will now be overseen by the newly formed Session Technology Foundation (STF), based in central Europe. This move follows increasing regulatory pressure on privacy technologies in Australia, where the app was originally developed and maintained by the Open Privacy Technology Foundation (OPTF).

Session’s platform is built on a decentralized protocol and open-source code, meaning it does not answer to any single entity. Its global community of operators manages the servers that ensure users’ privacy. However, responsibilities like app store management and code maintenance require a central steward. Due to Australia’s restrictive privacy environment, the OPTF decided to step down from this role, passing it on to the Swiss-based STF.

Seeking a privacy-friendly jurisdiction

Switzerland’s robust digital privacy laws make it a natural home for privacy-centric technologies. The country has become a hub for encrypted services like Proton, VyprVPN, Tresorit, and Threema, and now Session joins their ranks under the stewardship of the Session Technology Foundation.

The STF is committed to preserving Session’s mission to safeguard privacy and digital rights, operating under a governance structure that ensures the foundation cannot deviate from these principles, with its constitutional documents explicitly codifying its purpose.

The Swiss foundation will take over key responsibilities, including app publishing, GitHub repository management, and signing encryption keys. Users of Session will notice minor changes, such as the developer name in app stores being updated to “Session Technology Stiftung” (Stiftung being the German word for foundation). The app’s official website, branding, and core functionality, however, will remain the same.

Session assures its users that while its stewardship has changed, the app itself will continue to function exactly as before. The platform’s decentralized nature, which ensures no personal data is collected or stored, remains untouched. Users can expect the same secure messaging experience, but transparency reports and app updates will now come from the Session Technology Foundation.

Reports about Australian regulatory pressure

The move to Switzerland follows a tense period in Australia, where law enforcement scrutiny of encrypted apps like Session has intensified. According to a report by 404 Media, Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers visited the home of a Session employee last year, inquiring about the app’s operations and one of its users. This incident, along with Australia’s new surveillance laws, pushed Session to relocate.

Session President Alex Linton confirmed that the decision was driven by a need to operate in a more privacy-friendly jurisdiction. “For the project to continue, it could not be centered in Australia,” Linton said, citing concerns over data collection requirements imposed by Australia’s E-Safety Commissioner, which conflict with Session’s privacy-first ethos.

The establishment of the STF marks a pivotal moment in Session’s journey, reinforcing its resilience against increasing hostility toward encrypted messaging services. Earlier today, the app announced that its GitHub repositories are currently being transferred to the STF, so all control will be passed on to it.

The foundation will not only maintain the app but also contribute to its future development through grants, advocacy, and education efforts, ensuring the continued protection of digital rights in a world of growing surveillance.

If you want to learn more about Session and its strengths and weaknesses, check out our in-depth review of the Session app from earlier this year.