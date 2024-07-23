Google Backpedals Plans to Eliminate Third-Party Cookies on Chrome

Google has announced it will no longer proceed with the complete removal of third-party cookies in Chrome browser, opting instead to give users more control over their privacy settings.

Anthony Chavez, Google’s VP of Privacy Sandbox, explained the decision in a blog post, highlighting that while initial tests of Privacy Sandbox APIs showed promise, the feedback from various stakeholders, including regulators and industry participants, indicated that a complete transition away from third-party cookies would be challenging and disruptive. Due to this, Google is now proposing a new approach that, according to the tech giant, emphasizes user choice over cookie deprecation.

The Privacy Sandbox initiative was introduced as part of Google’s broader effort to enhance online privacy while maintaining the viability of an ad-supported internet. First announced in September 2023, the Privacy Sandbox aimed to replace third-party cookies with privacy-preserving technologies that could still support targeted advertising. However, despite significant investment and extensive collaboration, Google alleges that the industry’s readiness for such a fundamental change was insufficient.

The decision has been criticized by various privacy advocates and data protection organizations that accuse Google of prioritizing maintaining its primary business model instead of users’ privacy. Electronic Frontier Foundation’s (EFF’s) Staff Technologist Lena Cohen stated the following:

“Google’s announcement underscores their ongoing commitment to profits over user privacy. Safari and Firefox have blocked third-party cookies by default since 2020, when Google pledged to do the same. Third-party cookies are one of the most pervasive tracking technologies, enabling advertising companies and data brokers to collect and sell information about users’ online activities. This can lead to a range of harms, like bad actors buying your sensitive information and predatory ads targeting vulnerable populations.” “Google’s decision to continue allowing third-party cookies, despite other major browsers blocking them for years, is a direct consequence of their advertising-driven business model. With nearly 80% of Google’s revenue derived from online advertising, it’s clear why Chrome is putting advertisers’ interests above users’ privacy.” Lena Cohen – EFF

The Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK has also published a statement in response to Google’s decision, expressing disappointment with the change of plans.

Google’s new strategy

Instead of removing third-party cookies entirely, Google plans to implement a new user experience in Chrome that allows individuals to make informed choices about their web browsing privacy. Users will have the ability to adjust these settings at any time.

The decision to maintain third-party cookies in some form reflects the complexities of balancing privacy with the economic realities of digital advertising. The transition away from third-party cookies has been a contentious issue, with various stakeholders expressing concerns about its potential impact.

Despite maintaining third-party cookies, Google says it will continue to invest in Privacy Sandbox APIs and is introducing additional privacy controls. A notable upcoming feature is IP Protection in Chrome’s Incognito mode, reportedly designed to enhance user privacy further.

New Privacy Badger out

Almost simultaneously with Google’s announcement, EFF released a new version of the Privacy Badger extension for Chrome that now allows users to opt out of the Privacy Sandbox. The EFF argued that while Privacy Sandbox may offer some privacy improvements over third-party cookies, which won’t be completely phased out after all, it still allows Google to dominate the ad-tracking ecosystem.

Specifically, Privacy Badger disables three main components of Privacy Sandbox:

Ad topics: Prevents Chrome from sharing user interests with advertisers. Site-suggested ads: Blocks remarketing ads based on browsing history. Ad measurement: Stops advertisers from tracking ad performance using unique IDs.

If you’re using Chrome and you want more control over your privacy, it is recommended that you install Privacy Badger and set it according to your data protection needs.