NordVPN Launches Black Friday Sale: 74% Off + 3 Months

Looking for the best NordVPN Black Friday deal? You’re in the right place. This article will cover everything you need to know about NordVPN’s Black Friday offer, including the big 74% discount and the three extra months free. Learn how to grab this deal and why it’s worth your time.

Key Takeaways

NordVPN offers an incredible 74% discount on two-year subscriptions during its Black Friday sale, starting at just $2.99 per month with three additional months extra.

during its Black Friday sale, starting at just $2.99 per month with three additional months extra. The sale started today and will be offered for a short time, making it a limited-time opportunity to enhance your online security and privacy with top-notch features.

NordVPN provides a risk-free trial with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans, ensuring you can test the service and experience its robust security features without risk or commitment.

NordVPN’s Black Friday Deal 2024: What You Need to Know

NordVPN’s Black Friday deal for 2024 is nothing short of impressive. This year, they are offering a staggering 74% discount on their two-year subscriptions. But that’s not all—new customers will also receive three additional months extra, making it a tempting offer. You can get the Ultimate Plan for just $5.89 per month, or the Basic plan starting at $2.99 per month.

This offer stands out among Black Friday promotions.

NordVPN's Black Friday Deal is live:

Get 74% Off NordVPN with 2-year subscriptions plus 3 extra months: 74% Off NordVPN Coupon > (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee.)

The value this offer brings makes it even more appealing. You’re not just getting a VPN; you’re investing in a comprehensive cybersecurity tool that enhances your online privacy and security. So, whether you’re looking to bypass geo-restrictions, protect your sensitive data, or simply enjoy a better browsing experience, this NordVPN deal is tailored for you.

Exclusive Cyber Monday Savings with NordVPN

If you happen to miss out on the Black Friday deals, don’t worry! NordVPN’s Cyber Monday deal offers a second chance to secure these fantastic savings. The Cyber Monday deals mirror the Black Friday offers, providing a 74% discount and three additional months extra with a two-year NordVPN subscription.

Cyber Monday is an ideal time for digital products like VPNs. With the same discounts in place, you can expect to pay a mere $2.99 per month during this event. This is a perfect chance to provide online traffic security and privacy for yourself or your loved ones, all while trying a VPN risk free.

These are the best savings of the year—whether it’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday, NordVPN offers exceptional deals.

Key Features of NordVPN During Black Friday Sale

NordVPN’s Black Friday sale combines significant discounts with robust features included in their service. From enhanced security measures to a vast network of high-speed servers, NordVPN offers everything you need to ensure a secure and fast internet experience.

One of the standout features is Threat Protection Pro, which blocks harmful websites and protects against malware and phishing attempts.

Additionally, the Kill Switch feature ensures that your internet connection is automatically disconnected if the VPN connection drops, safeguarding your data from potential leaks. Encrypted cloud storage is another key feature, with NordLocker providing a secure place to store your sensitive data.

The following subsections explore these features in more detail.

Enhanced Security and Privacy Features

NordVPN ranks among the top-tier providers in terms of security. With AES-256 and ChaCha20 encryption, your online data is secured with military-grade protection. The Kill Switch feature stops data leaks if your connection drops, ensuring peace of mind while browsing. Furthermore, NordVPN’s no-logs VPN policy means that none of your online activities are stored, maintaining your privacy at all times.

The Threat Protection feature blocks harmful ads and phishing attempts, while also preventing third-party snooping. Threat Protection Pro is included in higher level subscriptions, adding malware protection and other advanced capabilities. Based in Panama, a country known for strong privacy laws, NordVPN ensures that user data is protected from governmental requests.

See all NordVPN security features here >

High-Speed VPN Servers

One of NordVPN’s strongest assets is its huge server network. Boasting over 6,400 servers in 111 countries, it provides robust connectivity and high-speed performance. This vast network allows you to bypass censorship and access region-restricted content effectively, making it a favorite among users who need a reliable and fast internet connection.

In our tests for the NordVPN review, we consistently hit speeds over 600 Mbps, sometimes exceeding 750 Mbps as you can see below.

NordVPN is the fastest overall VPN we have tested to date.

The optimized performance of the network allows for smooth streaming, gaming, and browsing without significant slowdowns. Whether you’re connecting from a remote location or a bustling city, NordVPN’s servers deliver consistent and high-speed internet access.

User-Friendly Apps and Browser Extensions

NordVPN’s applications are designed for user-friendliness, and are available on platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux. This wide compatibility makes it easy to download and set up NordVPN on any device. NordVPN supports connections on up to ten devices at once, ideal for households with multiple users.

The browser extensions are equally impressive, providing seamless integration and enhanced security while browsing. The built-in ad blocker ensures an uninterrupted online experience, free from annoying ads and pop-ups.

Bundling Options: NordPass and NordLocker

This Black Friday, NordVPN offers the best savings when bundled with NordPass, a password manager, and NordLocker, a secure cloud storage service. These bundles provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that your passwords are secure and your sensitive data is safely stored.

NordPass is consistently rated among the best password managers and it performed very well in our tests.

The most significant discounts are available with the Ultimate plan, which includes NordVPN, NordPass, and NordLocker. Bundling these services provides the best savings of the year and enhances your overall online security.

Why Choose NordVPN This Black Friday?

Opting for NordVPN this Black Friday is an easy decision. With over 6,400 servers worldwide, NordVPN provides extensive location options for enhanced connectivity. The security features are unmatched, with rock-solid encryption and a proven no-logs policy confirmed by independent auditors.

The inclusion of three free months during this promotion is an additional bonus, making this offer an exceptional value. Additionally, NordVPN offers 24/7 customer support, including live chat and a detailed knowledge base, ensuring you have assistance whenever needed.

How to Secure Your NordVPN Black Friday Deal

Getting your NordVPN Black Friday deal is straightforward. To get this great deal all you need to do is click this link. The Black Friday pricing will be applied automatically.

NordVPN's Black Friday Deal is live:

NordVPN’s 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

A 30-day money-back guarantee from NordVPN lets you test the service risk-free. If you’re not satisfied, you can request a refund by contacting customer support. Refund requests are typically processed within a few hours, although it may take up to 10 business days for the funds to appear in your account.

Keep in mind that refunds are not available for purchases made through third-party platforms or marketplaces. This guarantee gives confidence, knowing your investment is protected while trying NordVPN.

Comparing Past and Present Deals

This year’s NordVPN Black Friday offer includes a 74% discount, an improvement over last year’s 69% savings. The current deal also includes three months extra with a two-year subscription, enhancing the value compared to earlier offers.

Historically, NordVPN’s Black Friday deals have consistently provided significant savings, such as the 69% discount in 2022. The 2024 deal represents a notable improvement in value and savings over past promotions.

Important Considerations Before Purchasing NordVPN

Consider your specific needs before purchasing NordVPN. NordVPN allows connections on up to six devices simultaneously, making it suitable for families or multiple users. Evaluate your device usage and connectivity requirements to ensure NordVPN meets them.

Additionally, think about the level of security you require. With features like AES-256 and ChaCha20 encryption, a no-log policy, and Threat Protection Pro, NordVPN provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Ensure these features align with your privacy and security goals.

Summary

In summary, NordVPN’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2024 offer exceptional value. With a 74% discount, three additional months extra, and a range of robust features, it’s the perfect time to invest in online security. The extensive server network, enhanced security features, and user-friendly apps make NordVPN a top choice for anyone looking to protect their online privacy.

See the latest NordVPN deals here: https://nordvpn.com/special-offers

Don’t miss out on these incredible savings. Whether you choose the standalone VPN service or bundle it with NordPass and NordLocker, you’re getting the best deals of the year. Act now and secure your NordVPN subscription today!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the discount offered during NordVPN’s Black Friday deal 2024?

You can snag an amazing 74% discount on NordVPN’s two-year subscriptions this Black Friday, plus enjoy three extra months for free! It’s a fantastic opportunity to enhance your online security.

How long does the NordVPN Black Friday sale last?

The NordVPN Black Friday sale lasts from November 29 to December 2, ending at 11:59 PM PST. Make sure to take advantage of the great deals during this time!

Can I get the same discounts on Cyber Monday?

Absolutely! You can enjoy the same fantastic discounts on Cyber Monday, like NordVPN’s 74% off along with three extra months free. Happy shopping!

How do I apply a NordVPN coupon code?

To apply a NordVPN coupon code, simply visit the pricing page, select your plan, click ‘Got coupon?’, enter the code, and hit apply. It’s that easy to save on your subscription!

Is there a money-back guarantee if I’m not satisfied with NordVPN?

Yes! NordVPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can confidently try their service and request a refund if you’re not satisfied.