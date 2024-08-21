Pakistan’s Hastily Implemented National Firewall Causing Massive Problems

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) strongly condemns the recently implemented national firewall, warning of its severe and potentially catastrophic impact on the country’s rapidly growing IT sector.

The organization describes the government’s move as a reckless and hasty decision that could lead to operational disruptions, severe financial losses, and a loss of trust from global clients.

The imposition of the national firewall has already caused significant operational disruptions, including prolonged internet outages and inconsistent VPN performance. These disruptions have crippled the IT sector, threatening the operations of numerous businesses. P@SHA estimates that the financial losses resulting from these issues could reach $300 million, with the potential for even greater losses if the situation persists.

Muhammad Aamir, CEO of AXCEL, a Pakistani IT company, criticized the government’s actions, stating, “If you tighten your grip on the IT sector, remember this is going to be the bottleneck of this nation’s economy!” His comments reflect the broader sentiment within the industry, which is increasingly concerned about the government’s lack of transparency and the ambiguous objectives behind the firewall’s implementation.

Pakistan’s stance on online freedom

Pakistan, which has an internet freedom rating of 26/100 “Not Free” according to Freedom House, is not known for allowing free flow of information in the country. Earlier this year, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was blocked in Pakistan, with the interior ministry citing the reason as failure to adhere to local laws and regulations.

Other large platforms that have faced intermittent blocking, especially during politically sensitive periods, include YouTube, WhatsApp, Bleep, and Fiverr. TikTok was also banned over concerns regarding “immoral content.”

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has implemented a deep packet inspection (DPI) system since 2019, to filter and block any material that is deemed threatening to the country’s national security.

At the start of this month, PTA admitted it plans to regulate the VPN space too, whitelisting specific proxies and networks while banning all others. The main reason for this was a sudden uptick in VPN adoption by internet users in the country, seeking ways to regain access to X.

Multiple voices of concern

The firewall has also raised alarm among global clients who are now questioning the security of their data and privacy when working with Pakistani IT firms. This erosion of trust poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable technology partner. An anonymous industry source noted that even when clients are willing to work with Pakistani companies due to established relationships, they are deterred by concerns about unreliable connectivity.

P@SHA is not alone in its concerns. Ali Ahsan, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan IT Industry Association, criticized the government for failing to consult with industry stakeholders before implementing such a critical measure. He warned that the current approach threatens to stifle the IT industry before it has the chance to fully mature, stating, “The economy is a national security priority. Unfortunately, without consultation and damaging repercussions for the fastest-growing export sector, we see a careless and reckless implementation of the national firewall that threatens to strangle the IT industry before its maturity.”

The broader IT industry, which has been a significant driver of economic growth and job creation in Pakistan, is now at a crossroads. The national firewall’s impact could prompt a mass exodus of IT companies from the country if immediate corrective action is not taken. P@SHA is calling for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) to take urgent and decisive steps to resolve the situation.

P@SHA has demanded an immediate halt to the firewall’s implementation and urged the government to engage in a transparent and collaborative process to develop a cybersecurity framework that balances national security with the needs of the IT industry. The organization has proposed the formation of a joint committee that includes representatives from all relevant stakeholders to ensure that future initiatives are implemented smoothly and with minimal disruption to business operations.

