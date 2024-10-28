Proton Black Friday Deals Go Live: VPN, Mail, Drive, Pass

Proton has launched its much-anticipated Black Friday sale for 2024, offering incredible discounts on services like Proton VPN, Proton Mail, Drive, and Pass. These Proton deals all include a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to assess the service risk-free.

This sale is the perfect chance to boost your online privacy and access premium features at a fraction of the usual cost. Keep reading to find out about the amazing deals, savings, and benefits each service offers.

Key Takeaways on Proton’s Black Friday 2024 Deals

Proton’s Black Friday sale brings you incredible savings on all major services, including Proton VPN, Mail, Drive, and Pass. This is the perfect opportunity for new users and loyal customers alike to upgrade to a paid plan and enjoy premium features at unbeatable prices on any Proton VPN subscription.

with a . These offers give you premium, secure services at a fraction of the usual price. Proton services are committed to protecting your online privacy with advanced end-to-end encryption and open-source software. You can take advantage of their Black Friday deals risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all subscriptions.

Proton Black Friday 2024 Sale Overview

Proton’s Black Friday sales offer incredible deals on all its major services. It’s a great chance to enhance your digital toolkit and save significantly. Both new users and those upgrading their existing plans will find tailored deals.

Proton’s services are funded solely through user subscriptions, establishing a community-supported company dedicated to safeguarding online privacy. During this Black Friday event, you can also utilize Bitcoin as a payment method, making the checkout process seamless and secure.

Eligible customers who previously purchased a Proton plan can upgrade to Plus plans at a reduced price during this Black Friday event. The sale covers Proton VPN, Proton Mail, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass, as well as the Proton Unlimited Bundle, all offering substantial discounts.

Each of the following sections details specific offers and highlights unique benefits. Watch for additional savings during Cyber Monday as well.

Proton VPN Plus

Get Proton VPN now for an incredible 70% off.

Proton VPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, often showing up in our lists of the best VPNs for various uses. This Black Friday, you can get a Proton VPN Plus subscription at an unbeatable price. Proton VPN discounts reach up to 70% for longer subscription plans, making it a great time to invest in online security.

The standout deal here is the Proton VPN Plus 24-month plan, available for $2.99 per month, billed at $71.76. This 70% discount provides high-speed connections, global server access, and robust security features. VPN Accelerator technology boosts download speeds by up to 400%, enhancing your internet experience.

Proton VPN offers a maximum connection speed of 10 Gbps, ensuring a secure and private internet experience. The Proton VPN Plus subscription renews at $79.99 for 12 months, providing excellent value for the money. Keep an eye on Cyber Monday deals for additional savings.

Proton Mail Plus

Get Proton Mail for 60% off during this sale.

Proton Mail is a key player in secure email communication, and the Black Friday deal for Proton Mail Plus is exceptional. Priced at just $1.99 per month for this sale ($23.88 annually), you receive a 60% discount. This makes secure email highly affordable using this independently audited service, ensuring robust security and transparency.

Usually priced at $4.99 per month, this offer represents significant savings. New users and those on a budget can take advantage of this Black Friday offer to enhance online privacy with Proton Mail Plus, featuring hide-my-email aliases for added security.

The Proton Mail Plus subscription renews at $47.88 per year, so you can maintain access to its premium features at a reasonable price. Existing users can also upgrade during the Black Friday sale, making it an ideal time to enhance email security.

Proton Drive Plus

Secure file storage is essential today, and Proton Drive Plus offers this with an incredible Black Friday discount. For a limited time, subscribe for just $1.99 per month ($23.88 for the year), reflecting a 60% discount. This is a substantial savings on secure cloud storage.

Proton Drive Plus securely stores your files with end-to-end encryption, ensuring your data’s safety. It is ideal for storing sensitive documents, photos, and other important files securely.

The subscription renews at $47.88 per year, keeping secure cloud storage affordable. Don’t miss this chance to safeguard your digital life with Proton Drive Plus at a discounted price.

Proton Pass Family Plan

Get the Proton Pass Family Plan during this Black Friday sale for a great price.

Using unique passwords for each account is vital, but also a big headache. And the headaches multiply when you have an entire family of users to protect. But managing passwords and online identities is simple with Proton Pass Family. This Black Friday, you can score a subscription for just $3.49 per month ($41.88 for the year), giving you a 50% discount, making it an excellent family deal.

Proton Pass Family lets you invite up to five family members, granting access to premium features like shared vaults for logins and passwords, and a password generator for strong, unique passwords. Now everyone in your family can manage their passwords securely and efficiently.

The subscription renews at $59.88 per year, which is a great value for a comprehensive password management solution. This Black Friday sale is your chance to boost your family’s online security at a great price.

Proton Unlimited Bundle

The Proton Unlimited Bundle is the ultimate Black Friday deal for anyone wanting to access all of Proton’s premium services at a reduced price. For only $6.49 per month—a 50% discount—you get a one-year subscription to Proton Mail, Drive, Pass, and VPN, offering a complete digital security and privacy package.

Like all the Proton options during this Black Friday sale, the Proton Unlimited Bundle includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for subscriptions made through Proton’s website. With it, you enjoy secure email, private internet browsing, encrypted file storage, and advanced password management—all in one.

Ideal for new users or those upgrading existing subscriptions, the Proton Unlimited Bundle is your chance to enhance digital security and privacy with top-notch services at an unbeatable price this Black Friday.

How to Get the Best Black Friday Deals

Maximize your savings during Proton’s Black Friday sale with these simple tips. Look for coupon codes and special offer buttons to enhance discounts on Proton services. Opting for a two-year plan often yields the best savings, as longer subscriptions come with bigger discounts.

Additionally, consider changing your virtual location to access different discounts based on geographic regions. These strategies will help you secure the best deals on Proton’s offerings during the sale.

Why Choose Proton Services?

Proton services are designed with your privacy and security in mind. Their advanced end-to-end encryption ensures that your data is accessible only to you and those you authorize, giving you the peace of mind you deserve. With Proton, you can trust that your sensitive information is shielded from prying eyes.

Proton’s commitment to open-source software means that its security measures are transparent and independently audited, inviting community scrutiny to ensure the highest standards. This transparency builds trust, making Proton the top choice for privacy-conscious individuals.

When you choose Proton services—be it Proton Mail, VPN, Drive, or Pass—you’re choosing strong, open-source security and reliability. Rest easy knowing your data is safe with Proton, a trusted name in online privacy.

Summary

Proton’s Black Friday Sale offers you some of the best deals on secure, privacy-focused services. From Proton VPN and Mail to Drive and Pass, there’s a deal tailored just for you. The Proton Unlimited Bundle provides you with the most comprehensive package of all at an unbeatable price.

Now is your chance to secure your digital life with Proton’s premium services at a reduced price. Take advantage of these Proton Black Friday deals, enhance your online privacy, and enjoy a safer, more secure internet experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the most common questions about this sale:

Who is eligible for the Black Friday deals on Proton services?

Both new users and existing customers are eligible for Black Friday deals on Proton services, with existing customers able to upgrade their plans at a discounted rate.

How can I maximize my savings during the Black Friday sale?

To maximize your savings during Black Friday sales, consider opting for longer subscription plans, utilizing coupon codes, and changing your virtual location to access a wider range of discounts. This approach will help you secure the best deals available.

What is included in the Proton Unlimited Bundle?

The Proton Unlimited Bundle includes all of Proton’s premium services, specifically Proton Mail, Drive, Pass, and VPN, offered at a discounted rate. This bundle provides comprehensive privacy and security solutions in one package.

How do I initiate a refund if I’m not satisfied with my Proton subscription?

To initiate a refund for your Proton subscription, contact their support team within 30 days of your purchase. Refunds are eligible for payments made using a credit card, PayPal, or Bitcoin.

What makes Proton services a reliable choice for online privacy and security?

Proton services are reliable for online privacy and security due to their use of end-to-end encryption, open-source technology, and regular independent audits that verify their security standards. This commitment to transparency and rigorous testing sets them apart in the industry.