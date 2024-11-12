Signal Introduces Call Links for Simplified Private Group Calls

Signal, the privacy-focused messaging app, has announced new features to enhance its calling experience, making it easier for users to initiate and manage group calls.

The primary addition, “Call Links,” allows users to share a link to initiate a call with any contact on Signal without the need to create a group chat. This feature is designed to streamline the process for users who want to set up ad-hoc calls with friends or colleagues, providing quick access without the formalities of group creation.

The announcement highlights that Call Links joins a suite of other recent enhancements aimed at improving Signal’s group call functionality. These additions include a “Raise Hand” button for more organized discussions, emoji reactions for interactive feedback, and a dedicated “Calls” tab that centralizes call history and simplifies call management.

Creating a call link

Call Links : A new feature enabling users to generate a link to a call and share it with anyone on Signal, bypassing the need to create or join a group chat. Call Links also offer admin approval options, allowing users to control who joins.

Raise Hand Button : For smoother call management, users can now indicate they have a question or comment without interrupting others, helping maintain conversational flow in larger calls.

Emoji Reactions : Users can quickly react to speakers with emojis, and if multiple users react simultaneously, a burst of emojis appears, creating an interactive atmosphere.

Dedicated Calls Tab : A new tab in the app consolidates call history, making it easier to manage calls, track call links, and reconnect with contacts.

: A new tab in the app consolidates call history, making it easier to manage calls, track call links, and reconnect with contacts. View Options on Desktop: New layout choices, including Grid view, Sidebar view, and Speaker view, give desktop users greater flexibility in arranging their video feeds.

These features are designed to enhance usability while preserving the platform’s core commitment to privacy. Signal users can try out these updates by updating the app to the latest version, and those interested in participating in early-stage feedback can join the beta program.

Since its start in 2014 with private voice calls, Signal has steadily expanded its features, adding video calls in 2017 and group calls in 2020. The platform is now widely used by privacy-conscious individuals and organizations, relying on its own platform for internal meetings and prioritizing data protection.

This latest update, made immediately available on Android, iOS, and desktop, continues Signal’s approach to balancing modern communication tools with privacy — a key concern as workplaces, families, and friends increasingly rely on digital platforms to stay connected.

If you’re interested in Signal, check out our in-depth review. It’s worth noting that the open-source project also tops our list of the best encrypted messaging apps in 2024.