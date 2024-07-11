Surfshark Introduces Virtual Phone Numbers on Mobile App

Surfshark has added the option for users to generate US-based virtual phone numbers and preserve their privacy in situations where they have to give their contact details to people and entities they don’t trust.

The new option, called “Alternative Number,” will be added to the Surfshark VPN mobile app as part of the Alternative ID system, which creates disposable online aliases and email addresses.

Surfshark explains that these virtual phone numbers are accessible from the Surfshark VPN mobile app, allowing users to receive calls and messages, and reply to them as normal. The app notifies the user of incoming communications just like a regular phone call or message. It’s important to note that users cannot initiate calls or start new message threads with others using that number, so it’s a purely passive system.

Essentially, these virtual numbers mask the user’s real phone number, helping to evade stalkers and spammers easily by generating a new number. Also, in the case of security events such as data leaks, the impact on the user is minimized, as cybercriminals get a phone number with no links to the person’s identity and general online presence.

For example, these numbers can be used in small e-shops, food delivery services, classifieds sites, and any other platform the user doesn’t trust.

Alternative Number is meant to be used on websites with vague privacy protection practices or when you’re asked to post your number publicly (e.g., for ad listings or when registering on public WiFi at airports or other establishments). Sarunas Sereika, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark.

Compared to burner phones, where people may use disposable SIM cards, Surfshark’s Alternative Numbers have several benefits. For example, users can generate a new number every 30 days without extra charges or keep their existing number indefinitely. Also, these numbers can be used globally as long as the user is connected to the internet.

Finally, Alternative Numbers are combined with a complete online persona created by Alternative ID so the user can consistently use it in all situations where privacy preservation is critical.

How to get an Alternative Number

Although Alternative ID is available to all subscribers of a Surfshark plan for no additional cost, Alternative Number costs between $2.99 and $4.99 per month depending on the remaining duration of the active subscription.

Users can activate it from their account management screen on the Surfshark site by clicking “add to plan” in the Alternative Number field in the “Alternative ID” section. On the mobile app, navigate to the “Alternative ID” section, select “Alternative Number,” and press “Buy phone number.”

After purchase, click “Set up” to generate your virtual phone number and then follow the prompts to approve the necessary permission, which necessarily include access to the device’s microphone, notifications, and contact list.

Top image credit: Surfshark