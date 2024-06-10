Apple Introduces “Passwords” Management App for macOS and iOS

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple introduced “Passwords,” a new password management app designed for macOS Sequoia and iOS 18.

This standalone app aims to centralize and secure user credentials, building on the robust foundation of the iCloud Keychain, which has been a staple in Apple’s ecosystem for over 25 years.

The Passwords app integrates seamlessly with Safari and offers iCloud syncing backed by end-to-end encryption. Users can store and access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes all in one place. The app is designed to work across Apple’s devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Windows computers via the iCloud for Windows app.

Apple Passwords on macOS “Sequioa”

Apple

Key Features

The Passwords app includes several notable features aimed at improving user experience and security:

: Users can store and manage passwords, passkeys, and Wi-Fi passwords in a single, organized interface. Security Alerts: The app provides alerts for weak, reused, or compromised passwords, helping users maintain more robust security practices.

The app provides alerts for weak, reused, or compromised passwords, helping users maintain more robust security practices. Biometric Integration : Supports Face ID and Touch ID for secure and quick access to credentials.

: Supports Face ID and Touch ID for secure and quick access to credentials. Cross-Platform Syncing: Passwords sync seamlessly between Apple devices and Windows PCs, ensuring access to credentials regardless of the device in use.

Context and impact

Apple’s new Passwords app positions itself as a competitor to established password managers like 1Password, LastPass, and Bitwarden. By leveraging Apple’s extensive ecosystem and existing iCloud Keychain infrastructure, the Passwords app offers deeper integration and potentially higher security assurances compared to third-party solutions.

Apple’s history of fewer security breaches compared to some competitors could make this new offering particularly appealing to users concerned about digital security.

Passwords on iOS 18

Apple

Apple’s iCloud Keychain, the predecessor to the Passwords app, has been a crucial tool for Apple users, providing automatic password saving and syncing across devices.

The new app enhances this functionality with a more user-friendly interface and additional features like categorized logins and easy navigation through a sidebar, further simplifying credential management.

The Passwords app will be available with the release of macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and visionOS 2. It will be accessible for free, providing a seamless transition for users already within the Apple ecosystem.