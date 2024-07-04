Apple Removes ‘Le VPN’ App From the App Store After Demand from Russia

The VPN service provider Le VPN announced earlier today that its app was removed from the Apple App Store in Russia.

This unprecedented action followed a demand from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s federal executive body for media and telecommunications. The removal was cited as due to non-compliance with local legal requirements, specifically referencing content deemed illegal in Russia.

Le VPN removal

Roskomnadzor’s directive aligns with No. 7 of Article 15.1 of the Federal Law dated July 27, 2006, No. 149-FZ “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.” This move marks a significant step in Roskomnadzor’s efforts to control internet access and content within Russian territory. The decision to compel a major technology company like Apple to remove an app is seen as an escalation in their regulatory enforcement.

Following the notification, Le VPN confirmed the app’s removal and immediately reached out to Roskomnadzor for further clarification. The company has also filed an appeal against the decision. Russian users reported the app’s unavailability shortly after the announcement, verifying the enforcement of the removal.

Le VPN is collaborating with human rights activists and other VPN providers to assess the broader implications of this move. Although only one other VPN service has been confirmed as blocked so far, there are concerns that more could follow.

Notice Le VPN received from Apple

Le VPN

Broader implications

Le VPN first became a target of Roskomnadzor scrutiny in 2018 after supporting the Telegram messaging service during its legal battles in Russia. Despite previous attempts to block the service, Le VPN has continued to operate effectively within Russia until now, implementing various bypasses and strategic decisions such as basing VPN servers near Russian borders to continue serving people without compromising their privacy.

While Le VPN is relatively small, with around 100,000 downloads on Google Play, Roskomnadzor’s latest action could signal a new strategy that might impact larger VPN apps, which, while officially banned, can still be accessed and used within Russia. This includes major VPN providers like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, that are known to work well in Russia even though they’re officially banned.

People might resort to sourcing up-to-date client apps from outside the App Store. However, sideloading apps in iOS isn’t straightforward, and there’s always the risk of downloading trojanized VPN apps that hide malware.

Russia’s attacks on privacy services

The removal of Le VPN is part of a broader trend of escalating internet censorship in Russia. Recently, Russia began testing blocks on the OpenVPN protocol on several mobile internet service providers, including MTS, Tele2, Megafon, Colna, Yota, and Beeline. Users reported connectivity issues and disruptions to services using OpenVPN, indicating a strategic move to prevent internet users from accessing the web privately.

The Russian state has already blocked or prohibited the use of the most reliable and trustworthy VPNs, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Proton VPN, VyprVPN, Opera VPN, and PrivateTunnel. Additionally, in November 2023, the Shadowsocks protocol, a popular tool for bypassing internet censorship, was also banned.

As Roskomnadzor continues to expand its control over internet access, global tech companies operating in jurisdictions with stringent regulatory environments may face similar pressures.

Recommendations

