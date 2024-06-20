NordVPN Summer Sale: 72% Off + 20 GB Saily eSIM Data

NordVPN is currently offering a Summer Sale with huge discounts that you may want to consider. This article will show you how to get the best deal and start boosting your online privacy and security.

We will cover various plans and important NordVPN features that make it one of the best VPNs in 2024.

Key Takeaways

NordVPN’s summer sale offers up to 72% off +20 GB Saily eSim data with its 2-year plans.

with its 2-year plans. NordVPN improves your privacy and security by providing AES-256 encryption, a no-logs policy, split tunneling, and obfuscated servers.

Its Threat Protection feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware on your devices.

NordVPN has recently expanded its network to 6,400+ servers in 111 countries . In recent tests for the NordVPN review, we consistently hit download speeds between 650 and 750+ Mbps.

. In recent tests for the NordVPN review, we consistently hit download speeds between 650 and 750+ Mbps. Every NordVPN subscription plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out without taking a risk.

NordVPN Summer Sale: A Great Deal

This summer, NordVPN offers up to 72% off on its annual and 2-year plans. All 2-year plans also come with a free Saily eSIM data plan, which is convenient if you regularly travel internationally.

Saily is an eSIM app that allows users to switch between mobile carriers and plans on their devices without dealing with any physical SIM cards. In other words, it enables you to activate a cellular data plan, just like with a traditional SIM card, but without having to buy or insert a new card. This is ideal for travelers.

Currently, NordVPN offers three subscription tiers:

Basic – Includes the full NordVPN app with 10 simultaneous connections.

– Includes the full NordVPN app with 10 simultaneous connections. Plus – Comes with Threat Protection, a data breach scanner, and NordPass, a powerful password manager.

– Comes with Threat Protection, a data breach scanner, and NordPass, a powerful password manager. Ultimate – Includes insurance for identity theft ($1M in coverage) and cyber extortion ($100K in coverage), and NordLocker (secure cloud storage).

We’ve thoroughly tested the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard), and believe it is adequate for most users.

It’s very easy to get started with NordVPN. Simply:

Visit the website here Sign up for a subscription plan that best suites your needs Download the VPN apps onto your devices Log in and start using the VPN

As you can see, NordVPN caters to all types of users with its flexible plans. While the monthly subscription costs more ($12.99/mo.), it provides a way to thoroughly test the service before fully committing. It is also convenient if you plan on using NordVPN sporadically (when traveling, etc.).

On the other hand, annual and 2-year plans will save you a lot of money in the long run. For example, take a look at the different prices for the Basic tier:

Monthly plan costs $12.99/mo.

Annual plan costs $4.99/mo. or $59.88 billed annually (39% off).

2-year plan costs $3.39/mo. or $83.43 billed every 2 years (59% off).

Note: You will get the best deal (72% off discount) by selecting the Ultimate tier.

NordVPN has an excellent price-to-quality ratio, making it one of our favorite cheap VPN services on the market today.

Granted, this is a great discount, but you may be wondering why you should get NordVPN in the first place. This is a premium VPN with a worldwide network of 6,400+ servers in 111 countries.

In tests for the NordVPN review, we were able to hit download speeds over 750 Mbps using NordVPN servers in the US.

NordVPN is one of the fastest VPNs we have tested in recent months.

It follows a no-logs policy and uses RAM servers. This guarantees user privacy as your sensitive information won’t be stored on its servers. NordVPN has also undergone multiple independent audits that confirm this is the case.

Another strength is its cross-platform compatibility. NordVPN has an app for most modern devices since it is compatible with all popular operating systems. In fact, you can use it as:

NordVPN relies on NordLynx – a modified WireGuard protocol that is reliable and provides very fast speeds. NordLynx is a more private and secure version of the WireGuard VPN protocol, that also performs very well.

Aside from excellent performance, NordVPN comes with plenty of advanced features:

Threat Protection – Effectively eliminates trackers and malware while also blocking intrusive ads and phishing websites.

Effectively eliminates trackers and malware while also blocking intrusive ads and phishing websites. Split Tunneling – A feature that allows you to monitor what apps can connect to NordVPN. It works very much like a firewall.

A feature that allows you to monitor what apps can connect to NordVPN. It works very much like a firewall. Smart Play ( smart DNS) – Lets you unblock streaming platforms and restricted servers on consoles and other devices that don’t allow VPNs.

– Lets you unblock streaming platforms and restricted servers on consoles and other devices that don’t allow VPNs. kill switch – If something goes wrong and you lose your VPN connection, Kill Switch will disable your Wi-Fi to protect your identity.

If something goes wrong and you lose your VPN connection, Kill Switch will disable your Wi-Fi to protect your identity. Dedicated IP VPN – This is a paid feature that gives you an exclusive IP address. It will further boost your security and prevent your server from getting blacklisted.

– This is a paid feature that gives you an exclusive IP address. It will further boost your security and prevent your server from getting blacklisted. DNS and IP leak protection

See all NordVPN features here >>

NordVPN also has many specialized servers, which you don’t find with most other VPN services.

Obfuscated Servers – Turn your VPN traffic into HTTPS traffic to conceal that you are using NordVPN. This is a very important feature if you are located in a country that restricts online freedom. Because of this, it is one of the best VPNs for China.

– Turn your VPN traffic into HTTPS traffic to conceal that you are using NordVPN. This is a very important feature if you are located in a country that restricts online freedom. Because of this, it is one of the best VPNs for China. Double VPN Servers – Boost your encryption by rerouting traffic via two VPN servers. While this will have some impact on your speed, it will also improve your security status. You can find the same feature in Surfshark and ProtonVPN.

– Boost your encryption by rerouting traffic via two VPN servers. While this will have some impact on your speed, it will also improve your security status. You can find the same feature in Surfshark and ProtonVPN. Onion over VPN Servers – Use the Tor network on top of NordVPN to give you the safest browsing experience yet.

– Use the Tor network on top of NordVPN to give you the safest browsing experience yet. P2P Servers – Optimized for torrenting and will give you very fast speeds when coupled with NordLynx.

NordVPN has a user-friendly interface that you can figure out in seconds. It can even be installed on a router, which lets you protect devices that otherwise lack VPN support. In total, you will be able to hold 10 simultaneous connections.

Unblocks Nearly Everything

You can also use NordVPN to access every geo-restricted website. It also works for unlocking popular streaming platforms. In fact, we have successfully used it on:

Hulu

HBO Max

Netflix (unlocks 20+ regional libraries)

BBC iPlayer

Disney+

YouTube TV

Apple TV

If some of your devices don’t support VPNs, you can still use SmartPlay to boost your security and unblock various regional libraries. This tool is geared toward casual users and requires no additional setup.

NordVPN’s 30-Day refund policy offers peace of mind

NordVPN also provides 24/7 access to customer support through live chat. Also, you shouldn’t worry if you are not sure whether NordVPN is for you. Since every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you don’t have to take risks.

If you don’t like it, just contact customer service and you will get a refund, no questions asked. However, you will have to subscribe directly through NordVPN’s official website to be eligible for a refund.

How to Get NordVPN Summer Sale Discount

To save money on a new plan, simply click on this link and choose your subscription plan. Your coupon will apply automatically, ensuring the highest discount possible.